Toy donations at Springfield Shriners Hospital for hospitalized children

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Since early October, generous people have been donating Christmas gifts for the patients at the Shriners Hospital for Children in Springfield.

Complete with Santa’s helpers, the Springfield Shriners Hospital boasts its very own Santa land filled with gifts to brighten young hearts and even hasten the recovery of these hospitalized children.

“It does help their recovery very much,” Annie O’Gorman told 22News. “One wants to make sure the children are always playing when they’re in the hospital because it can reduce their stress, they actually heal faster.”

For these children, a warm feeling that they haven’t been forgotten during the holiday season. Sixteen-year-old April Pustai is far from her home in Poughkeepsie, New York.

“It’s amazing, thank you for everyone that gave me these gifts,” Pustai said.

The McLain sisters, the hospital’s resident Santa helpers, are overwhelmed by the generosity strangers show these young patients.

“His class had a project and each donated $5, he bumped that up to $180 and he personally went out and he purchased every toy that he donated. He has it in his heart to help other people,” Maureen McLain told 22News.

Minutes later students from the Willie Ross School For Deaf in Longmeadow, arrived with dozens of gifts for the Shriners patients.

Not a day goes by we’re told, that someone delivers Christmas presents to lessen the loneliness of children far from home.