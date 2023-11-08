CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Our annual Toys for Tots campaign kicks off in just a few short weeks!

It’s almost that time of year, where our 22News lobby becomes packed with all kinds of new, unwrapped toy donations, thanks to the generous support of the community and our viewers!

22News has been hosting this annual campaign for more than 30 years, and holds special meaning as we remember legendary reporter Sy Becker. Sy was truly a champion of our toys for tots campaign, and his family asks that donations be made in his honor.

The campaign will run from November 27th until December 11th. Our lobby will be open for donation drop offs at specific hours during that time period.

You can stop by:

November 27th through December 1st from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

December 2nd and 3rd, along with December 9th and 10th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

Drop off-hours on December 4th, 5th, 6th are between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., and on December 7th, 8th and 11th our lobby will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you are a parent who’s looking to receive a toy donation for your child, you must go through the nearest approved organization which you can find here.

Last year, over 38,500 toys were distributed throughout western Massachusetts, supporting nearly 37,000 kids.