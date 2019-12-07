Toys for Tots collecting toys over the weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – That wonderful feeling that comes from giving to Toys for Tots, isn’t only for weekdays.

The welcoming doors to the 22News Toys for Tots lobby swing open at 9:00 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday and remain open until 1:00 p.m.

Saturday visitors experienced the pleasure that comes from adding to the gifts that will be distributed to children in need before Christmas morning.

Sunny Broshears of Springfield said she could feel that surge of happiness just as soon as she placed her gifts alongside the other Toys for Tots.

“Fabulous, when I walked through the door, and see the number of toys that have been delivered for people in the area for children who wouldn’t otherwise have Christmas under their trees, it makes me feel terrific,” said Broshears.

You have until December 16th to bring your gift for a child in need to the 22News Toys for Tots lobby.

And if weekends are more convenient for you, just remember, we’d love to see you anytime on Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.