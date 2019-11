CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re just four days away from the start of our annual Toys for Tots drive.

Starting Monday, December 2, we will be collecting new, unwrapped toys at our 22News studios in Chicopee. Last year, our drive was able to provide holiday gifts for 21,000 children.

The Marines have set a goal of collecting 73,000 donated toys; 10,000 more than last year.

Click here for our drop off hours!