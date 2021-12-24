Toys for Tots gifts distributed at BGC Family Center in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many of the Toys for Tots gifts you brought to the 22News Lobby this holiday season were distributed Friday to Springfield families in need.

The Boys and Girls Club Family Center on Acorn Street is a major Toys for Tots recipient in keeping with their second annual distribution. Firefighters, retired police officers, and members of the Suez Temple delivered bags of toys to the many cars waiting outside.

Tonie Hicks received gifts for her eight children and grandchildren, she’s so grateful to Toys for Tots and the Boys and Girls Family Center, “It’s a giveback and we appreciate the giveback of what the Boys and Girls Club is doing for the community. The people who can’t afford it this year has really been hard with the COVID and the numbers are starting to rise back up so families are being effected, so we appreciate what they’re doing.”

It’s a family effort here at the Boys and Girls Club Family Center with Director Keshawn Dodds and his 16-year-old daughter Sydney.

“I feel very happy to help, and it brings a smile to my face, it’s important to help everyone out,” said Sydney.

While Keshawn Dodds added, “She’s in her heart since she was born, she really enjoys holiday together.”

A community of concerned people pulling together to illuminate the Christmas spirit for families who would otherwise be forced to do without-and it all began with a gift you purchased on behalf of toys for tots.