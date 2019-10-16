Toys for Tots kicked off in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Toys for Tots drive kicked off Wednesday morning in Springfield.

The event was held at the City Hall at 10:30 a.m. by Mayor Domenic Sarno, Superintendent Daniel Warwick, and Staff Sergeant and Toys for Tots western Massachusetts Coordinator, Michael Vopal. Sarno presented the first toy of the season to Vopal.

All toys and donations collected will be donated to local children.

According to a news release sent to 22News, The Toys for Tots Foundation is founded on the principle that every child deserves a Christmas and Marine Corps members stationed throughout the area work tirelessly to make that a reality.

If interested in donating, becoming a toy drop point or signing up to receive a toy, contact Ssgt. Vopal at 413-210-9780 between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m or at his office at 413-557-7619 between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.