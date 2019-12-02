Toys for Tots kicks off at 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Toys for Tots is set to kick off at 22News Monday morning.

Toys for Tots provide Christmas gifts for thousands of children in western Massachusetts whose families can’t afford to buy them.

We will be accepting donations until December 16! All toy donations stay in western Massachusetts.

Visit our lobby at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee to donate your new, unwrapped toys at any of the dates and time below:

December 2 – December 6: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. December 7,8,14, and 15: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. December 12, 13, and 16: 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Directions to 22News