BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two lanes are closed on I-90 eastbound in Blandford, due to an accident involving a tractor-trailer.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), tweeting, “Tractor trailer crash in #Blandford on I-90, EB at MM-35.2. Two lanes closed,” just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

It is advised that motorists be cautious and remain vigilant when driving in wet conditions, and to reduce your speed accordingly. It is unclear whether anyone was injured and the extent of damage, and we will continue to update this story as new information is released.