CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s a major tractor-trailer accident on the Chicopee Curve on I-91 South, just past exit 9 Monday morning.

It appears that the tractor-trailer was jackknifed in the crash, and two right lanes are closed.

No word yet on any injuries or what caused the accident.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.