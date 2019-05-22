Tractor-trailer crash on I-90 in Blandford caused traffic delays Tuesday

Hampden County

by: Dominique Corveddu

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor-trailer crash caused major backups on I-90 in Blandford during Tuesday evening’s rush hour. 

State Police Trooper James DeAngelis told 22News a tractor-trailer traveling eastbound crossed into the median around 4 p.m.

The crash forced police to shut down one westbound lane for hours, which caused some delays. The westbound lane reopened shortly after 8 pm.

No one was hurt. 

Police have yet to determine what caused the accident. 

