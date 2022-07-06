MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor trailer truck crashed into a home on Dunhamtown Road in Monson Wednesday morning.

According to the Palmer Fire Department who were called in to assist the Monson Fire Department, around 11:50 a.m. crews were called to the home and found a tractor trailer, carrying several trucks on its bed, had hit the two-floor home. The truck hit the front of the home near two windows. There is no word on how badly damaged the building is, but photos shared by Palmer firefighters show a window damaged and house side panels removed.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries. No one else was injured in the accident.