SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor trailer dolly caught fire on I-91 in Springfield early Monday morning.

Springfield Fire Department Capt. Brian Tetrault told 22News that the dolly caught fire after a mechanical malfunction at around 1:30 A.M. The incident happened near Exit 3 on I-91 northbound.

The braking system caught fire, but the driver managed to pull over in the breakdown lane, then disconnect the dolly and extinguish it.

No injuries were reported in the incident.