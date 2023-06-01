HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews have put out a tractor-trailer fire on I-91 south in Holyoke Thursday morning.

Our 22News crew could see a tractor-trailer on fire near Exit 11 on the southbound side of I-91. The front of the tractor-trailer was where the fire could be seen. All lanes of I-91 south were closed due to the fire. As of 11:30 a.m., the left lane has reopened for traffic.

According to State Police Spokesperson David Procopio, the driver was able to get out of the vehicle and no injuries were reported.

Drivers should expect delays until crews leave the area.