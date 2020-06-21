VIDEO: Tractor-trailer crash on I-91 southbound in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of I-91 southbound in West Springfield is closed due to a tractor-trailer fire Sunday afternoon.
Massachusetts State Trooper Sean Dennehy told 22News, around 12 p.m. crews were called to I-91 Southbound near Exit 14 for a report of a tractor-trailer on fire. Crews are still currently in the area working to put out active flames. Dennehy said the left lane is closed.
No injuries have been reported.
MAP: I-91 Southbound in West Springfield
PHOTOS:
22News will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.
Video Courtesy: ReportIt