VIDEO: Tractor-trailer crash on I-91 southbound in West Springfield

Hampden County

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of I-91 southbound in West Springfield is closed due to a tractor-trailer fire Sunday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Trooper Sean Dennehy told 22News, around 12 p.m. crews were called to I-91 Southbound near Exit 14 for a report of a tractor-trailer on fire. Crews are still currently in the area working to put out active flames. Dennehy said the left lane is closed.

No injuries have been reported.

MAP: I-91 Southbound in West Springfield

Video Courtesy: ReportIt

