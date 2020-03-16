Tractor-trailer rollover on Mass Pike off-ramp in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The off-ramp from the Mass Pike is closed in Chicopee at exit 6, Monday afternoon.
The Massachusetts State Police told 22News, the ramp is closed due to a tractor-trailer rollover.
No injuries reported.
MAP: Chicopee Mass Pike
