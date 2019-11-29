Traditional Thanksgiving gathering held in Chicopee

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A decades-long Thanksgiving tradition continued in Chicopee on Thursday.

New friends made and families brought together once again to celebrate Thanksgiving. They were able to do so over a warm meal at no charge, all made possible by the Fairview Knights of Columbus. While many enjoy watching sports on Thanksgiving, one man told us there’s no place else he’d rather be.

“This is better than the football game for me, this is a family reunion,” said Angel Bermudez of Springfield. “Life. I love it. I love being with my family. Everybody, enjoy the day.”

Members of the community have been coming here for 29 years to receive a Thanksgiving meal, and it’s not just them who leave with a full heart at the end of the day. Dozens of volunteers spent their Thanksgiving giving back to make this annual event possible. Some of the youngest in aprons know the power of their actions.

Sophia Falls of Springfield told 22News, “Just like the thought of giving back to people is amazing. Because they might have nothing, and giving back is awesome so why not?”

With empty plates and smiling faces, it was another Thanksgiving to remember for many western Massachusetts families.

The Fairview Knights of Columbus told 22News they’ll have fed as many as 800 people by the end of the day.