Traditional Yuletide takes local visitors to a simpler time

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A wintry festival celebration.

The Eastern States Exposition hosted their 40th free Yuletide celebrations event on Saturday and Sunday at Storrowton Village, hoping to bring visitors back to a simpler time.

“Yuletide is absolutely one of our best events if not the best, second to the fair of course,” Jessica Fontaine, Director of Storrowton Village Museum told 22News.

The celebrations feature traditional Yuletide activities such as caroling, ice sculpting, winter decorations courtesy of local clubs and schools and of course….Santa.

“I got like things in my backpack and I got like a picture for him, a card, a key chain that I broke off my backpack,” said Amelia Callahan of Agawam.

For one family living in Cape Cod, Storrowton Village means a lot to them.

“I absolutely love this place,” Lynn Corrigall expressed. “Storrowton Tavern has been of course the center of so many things in our family, whether weddings or funerals and everything.”

Corrigall told 22News, “This is always been a place that my family came to spend the best times and the worst times of their lives.”

Thankfully, the Yuletide celebrations is one of those best times.

“It’s just always been special,” Corrigall said. “You know it’s nice to come over here and see the old buildings and just the special decorations and everything.”

Yuletide is historically a festival celebrating the changing of seasons to winter. The village museum was turned into a winter wonderland filled with holiday decorations and shopping.

“There’s a whole range of exciting things to see,” Fontaine told 22News. “It’s a great kick off to the holiday season for a lot of families that come as a tradition.”

Starting on Tuesday, the museum will host a Yuletide open house tour with costumed guides.