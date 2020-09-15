Traffic Advisory: Willimansett Bridge closed Tuesday and Wednesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Willimansett Bridge, along with parts of Cabot Street will be closed while RailWorks takes on a two-day rehabilitation project.

On Tuesday and Wednesday this week, Cabot Street will be blocked off from the intersection of Canal Street in Holyoke to where the bridge meets Chicopee.

The area from the bridge to Prospect Street in Chicopee will also be closed, but the businesses will remain open and accessible.

Credit: RailWorks Track Services Inc.

RailWorks will be setting up a detour for those two days.

The construction project will be aimed at repairing the railroad crossing at Cabot Street in Holyoke for the Pioneer Valley Railroad.