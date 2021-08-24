Traffic Alert: Construction on Main Street in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers may expect delays on Main Street in Wilbraham due to construction Tuesday.
According to the Wilbraham Police Department, several construction projects are being conducted on Main Street between the center of town and Boston Road. Traffic may be delayed in the area and drivers should look for a different route if possible.
MAP: Main Street & Boston Road in Wilbraham
2021 Paving & Related Work
The following project schedules are being conducted according to the DPW:
- Springfield St.: 8/24 – Driveway aprons to be constructed, normal traffic pattern may be disrupted. Please expect delays or use an alternate route.
- Stony Hill Rd.: 8/25 – Sidewalk work (grading and binder) and driveway aprons. Normal traffic pattern may be disrupted. Please expect delays or use an alternate route.
- Springfield St.: 8/25-8/26 – Loam and seed Springfield St.
- Main St.: 8/24-8/27 – Eversource will be repaving between Decorie Dr. and Delmore Ave. Main St. will remain open with alternating traffic. Decorie Dr. will be closed with detours between Main St. and Delmore Cir.