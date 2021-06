EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Shaker Road in East Longmeadow is being paved Tuesday.

According to the East Longmeadow Police Department, drivers should expect traffic delays in the area of Shaker Road at the intersections of Denslow Road and Pease Road due to paving.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area to find a different route if possible.