WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to put out a vehicle fire on I-90 westbound near Exit 4 in West Springfield Wednesday morning.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Roberts told 22News a pick-up truck is on fire. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Our 22News crew is on our way to the area and will update you with the latest information on possible road closures.

