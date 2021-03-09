Traffic camera shows Interstate 91 Springfield accident

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A number of police cars and an ambulance were dispatched to a busy section of I-91 in Springfield on Tuesday night.

A 22News Traffic Camera captured video of police blocking traffic as it enters 1-91 South just north of downtown Springfield. 22News believes this is the 291 interchange.

Crews were blocking traffic for about 30 minutes. Just before 10 this evening, an ambulance showed up and then quickly left the area.

We’ll continue to follow this breaking story and 22News will bring you any updates as soon as they become available.

