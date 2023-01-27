CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A car accident on Granby Road in Chicopee was causing traffic Friday morning.

Chicopee Police Public Information Officer Travis Odiorne told 22News one vehicle had crashed into a utility pole and wires were down. Several viewers have called 22News to inform us that they were stuck in traffic near Macek Drive. A 22News crew could see a vehicle heavily damaged off the road that crashed into a rock wall and crews working to move wires off the road.

Odiorne was unable to speak about the injuries in the accident at this time.

22News will update this article as soon as more information is available.