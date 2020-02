LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – Traffic on Route 5 in Longmeadow has been detoured to the east of the green side of Longmeadow Street due to routine maintenance by Columbia Gas Wednesday morning.

According to the Longmeadow Police Department, Northbound traffic on Route 5 has been detoured from Birnie Road to Chandler Avenue.

Columbia gas is performing routine maintenance in two areas. Delays are expected Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.