Traffic expected to be heavy this weekend

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – If you plan to or already have traveled this holiday season, you’re not alone.

The Mass Pike is packed with weary holiday travelers, some are heading home and others are off to their next destination.

22News caught up with some travelers Friday at the Ludlow rest stop area.

One couple said they’ll spend the weekend visiting family after spending Christmas with other family members. Another couple from New Jersey was just getting started with their holiday travel.

“We’ve had our Christmas resort, and now we’re going to visit our niece and her baby and we haven’t met the baby yet,” Bill Ritzel of New Jersey said.

“We went to Clifton Park, New York to visit by mother,” added Larry Page of Worcester. “We’re heading back to the Worcester area and we’re just going to hang out there.”

Some of the happiest travelers 22News encountered are teachers, who don’t have to report back to work until late next week.