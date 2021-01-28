TRAFFIC: Four-way stop at Southwick St. intersection in Agawam due to broken traffic light

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic lights at an intersection on Southwick St. in Agawam will be flashing red for the next week until they are able to be repaired.

The Agawam Police Department said a new part to repair the traffic lights has been ordered but the lights are expected to be broken for at least a week.

Due to the broken traffic lights, the intersection of Southwick Street, N. West Street and S. West Street will become a four-way stop. All traffic going through the intersection must stop before driving forward.

Police say portable stop signs have also been placed at the intersection to alert drivers.