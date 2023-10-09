WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The area of Branch Road and Burleigh Road is closed due to an overnight crash along Main Street that caused power lines to come down.

It is being asked by the Wilbraham Police Department to avoid the area at this time.

National Grid has been alerted and is working to repair the damage.

There is no word on if there are any injuries or the cause of the crash. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.