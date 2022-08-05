WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT will be closing a lane on the Cowles Bridge in Westfield beginning Monday.

Drivers looking to cross the Little River in Westfield with the Cowles Bridge, can expect the drive to take a little longer. With one lane closed, traffic will be alternating through one side of the bridge. The lane closure begins Monday at 8:00 a.m. and is expected to be closed through Friday at 6:00 p.m.

Traffic between City View Road and Mil Street is expected to be the most impacted by the lane closure. Signage will be placed across the area to warn drivers of the traffic pattern change. You can view the Live Waze Traffic Map above to see if there is any traffic in the area before you head out.