Traffic lights to help ease commute near Big E fairgrounds

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday marks the start of the 2019 season of The Big E and with all the excitement and fun, comes an increase in traffic.

Construction on the Morgan-Sullivan bridge connecting Agawam and West Springfield will stop during the run of the fair, but traffic will still be reduced to only one lane in each direction.

The traffic lights near The Big E will be synced up to help with congestion and confusion, and police will be helping to direct traffic.

But the bridge does tend to be a popular route to the fair, and some people worry the reduced lanes will lead to longer waits.

“I grew up in the area, so I know my way around,” Dave Robbins told 22News. “I can get around the crowd you know, but there is quite a bit. I mean it is here for what 15 days? So the cars do accumulate.”

The Big E will be offering some weekend shuttles so visitors can park and ride.

