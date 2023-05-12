SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Main Street in downtown Springfield will be closed Friday through Saturday morning for the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast.

Barricades will be placed at Main Street at the intersections of Bridge Street and State Street around 10:00 a.m. Friday morning. Traffic will still be allowed to cross Main Street from Boland Way to Harrison Avenue and from Court Street to Bruce Landon Way until Saturday morning at 4:00 a.m.

State Street and Bridge Street will remain open for traffic. Main Street will reopen around 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

The World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast will be held Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Main Street.