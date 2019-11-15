Traffic on Route 5 in West Springfield expected to worsen as holiday shopping season nears

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A busy stretch of road in West Springfield has become a headache for drivers and that stress will only get worse as we get closer to the holiday shopping season.

Ongoing construction has really slowed traffic down on Route 5 in West Springfield and local drivers told 22News they’re tired of it. Drivers are describing their commute through West Springfield lately as painful, especially on Route 5.

Rick Larrimore told 22News, “I can’t explain how I feel about it without using bad words. So, it’s been that frustrating at times, so, I think everybody feels that way.”

Thousands of people travel this state highway every day, but lately, it’s making drivers’ commute longer than usual. A main reason for the traffic is the construction happening around Daggett Drive near Costco. West Springfield’s mayor said Costco is funding some of the project.

“Costco is doing a lot of work on the Route 5 intersection with Dagget Drive, actually on Route 5,” Mayor William Reichelt told 22News. “What they are doing is changing it from a right turn only to left turn and a right turn. So, you’ll be able to go north and south onto Route 5 from Daggett Drive.”

As of right now, drivers can only turn left if they exit the Riverdale Shops at the Morgan Road intersection. So, for the time being, drivers will have to be patient when traveling on Route 5, especially with the holidays coming up.

The area around the Riverdale Shops becomes very busy during the holiday season.

The construction on Route 5 is expected to be completed in the Spring. However, the winter weather could affect that timeline.