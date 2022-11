(WWLP) – MassDOT announced it will be paving Route 20 from Interskate 91 Roller Rink to Rail Road Avenue.

The work will go from Tuesday until Friday from 6:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. each day. Law enforcement details will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.