WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pochassic Road/Pochassic Street in Westfield will be closed all day Wednesday from Atwater Street up to Prospect Street.

According to the City of Westfield, there will be no westbound access to Pochassic Street from Atwater Street.

Drivers are being asked to use Prospect Street, Prospect Street Extension, and Pinewood Lane to access Pochassic Road.