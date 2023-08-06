CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be implementing a revised lane taking on I-391 northbound in Chicopee and in Holyoke beginning on Monday.

According to MassDOT, the work will result in the closure of the I-391 Northbridge right-most lane and the breakdown lane and the closure of off-ramps at exits 5 and 6 until further notice.

Around Interchange 4, or Grattan Street, in Chicopee, two lanes of traffic will be open through a section of I-391 Northbound, the high-speed lanes, and the middle lanes. The on-ramp from Grattan Street to I-391 northbound will be open during the repairs.

Drivers that are on I-391 northbound going across the bridge over the Connecticut River and into Holyoke will have the middle lane of travel closed on Monday until further notice, which leaves only the left-most lane open to through traffic. Exits 5 and 6 will be closed, and traffic will exit I-391 onto Resnick Boulevard at High Street.

Anyone that is going through this area in Chicopee and Holyoke should expect delays, reduce speed, and should use caution. All of the road work is weather dependent and might be impacted during an emergency.