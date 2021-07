LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic is moving slowly on the Mass Pike in Ludlow, after an SUV rolled over Monday afternoon.

Our 22News crew shot video around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon from West Street showing one SUV that rolled over. As of 4:50 p.m., according to the live Waze traffic map, traffic is backed up on the Mass Pike in the eastbound lanes of the area.

22News has contacted state police to see if anyone was hurt but we have not yet heard back from them.