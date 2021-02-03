Accident on I-91 South with car, tractor trailer cause of heavy traffic Wednesday afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic was backed up on I-91 South in Springfield Wednesday afternoon after a tractor trailer accident.

State trooper Antonio Harris told 22News, a tractor trailer and a car collided on I-91 South in Springfield around 12:00 Wednesday afternoon.

A 36-year-old from Chicopee who was driving the car was taken to Mercy Medical Center and is expected to be okay. The tractor trailer driver was uninjured.

The crash site has since been cleared.

Police are trying to determine the cause of the crash.