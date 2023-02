PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Thorndike Street in Palmer is closed after a tree fell down over wires and knocked over a utility pole Friday morning.

Four Verizon vehicles could be seen in the area. Technicians told 22News they are waiting for tree trimmers before they can start. The road is expected to be closed for hours before it can be reopened.

Thorndike Street is a main road in the town that connects downtown to the Mass Pike. The road is closed from Converse to Lawrence Street.