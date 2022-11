AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – An accident involving a tractor trailer is causing traffic on the Route 57 rotary in Agawam Tuesday afternoon.

Agawam Police say a tractor trailer hit the guardrail in the middle of the rotary and is blocking traffic. All vehicles on the rotary are being redirected to Route 57 westbound. According to Waze, traffic is backed up eastbound on Route 57.

Agawam police expect the area to be closed for some time and ask drivers to find an alternate route if possible.