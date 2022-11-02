WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor trailer fire is causing standstill traffic on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike Wednesday night.

According to State Police Trooper Brandon Doherty, a tractor trailer caught on fire, fire crews from West Springfield and Westfield are in the area to put out the fire. All lanes of the eastbound side of the Mass Pike were closed around 7:15 p.m.

The West Springfield Fire Department said the accident is around mile marker 43.4, which is between the Westfield and West Springfield exits. Drivers are asked to avoid taking the Mass Pike eastbound in the area.

The Waze traffic map shows heavy traffic in Westfield. Some drivers commented on the Waze app that they are not moving on the highway, even some drivers have shut their cars off as they wait.