Trafficking weight in heroin, cocaine seized in Springfield, four arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield narcotics detectives seized two firearms and trafficking weight in cocaine and heroin early Wednesday morning.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, Wednesday morning shortly after midnight narcotics detectives observed a car on St. James Avenue that was wanted in connection to an earlier shooting.

The car pulled into a convenience store on the 1000 block of St. James Avenue and parked; two individuals were outside the car looking in the open trunk.

Officers then located and secured five individuals: 25-year-old Walter Jones, 23-year-old Amika Blake, 37-year-old Kristen Williams, and 36-year-old Richard LeBlanc. The fifth individual was later released.

Walsh said inside the open trunk, detectives located two loaded firearms, one of which was a large-capacity firearm, approximately 1100 bags of heroin, 16 grams of crack-cocaine, and 65 grams of cocaine.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

(Photo: Springfield PD)

(Photo: Springfield PD)

The four individuals were arrested. Blake is currently on probation for two firearm armed robbery convictions according to Walsh. Blake and Walter Jones are charged with the following:

Trafficking cocaine (36-100 grams)

Trafficking heroin (18-36 grams)

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of a large capacity firearm during the commission of a felony

Carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm on a public way

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a firearm without a license

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Possession of a firearm with 2 prior violent/drug crimes

Richard LeBlanc and Kristen Williams of Burlington, Vermont are charged with: