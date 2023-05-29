CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday, a community in mourning after three people were killed in a car fire on I-391 in Chicopee early Sunday Morning.

Dozens of people gathered this evening for a vigil in Springfield to pay their respects and show support to the families of Jonathan Santiago of Springfield, Karylee Lopez Moret of Springfield and Angel Gabriel Rosado Colon of Holyoke who died in that accident.

One person at the vigil Bubu Sanchez, shared with 22News their heartbreak over this tragedy, “The sad part is that we ask ourselves, why does anything like this have to happen? Everybody here is at a loss, there are three families that have lost somebody that they loved,” Sanchez says. “It doesn’t matter if we are not all related we are all hurting the same way.”

Troopers were called early Sunday morning to 391 North for reports of that car fire. When police got there, the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames.

Santiago was the driver, who had initially been removed from the car, but later died at Baystate Medical Center. His passengers, Moret and Colon had been trapped inside the car.