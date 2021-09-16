Trailer Trash concert in Forest Park relocated due to wet ground

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The final concert series in Forest Park featuring Trailer Trash has been relocated due to wet conditions Thursday.

The concert, originally scheduled to be held at the Forest Park Amphitheater, has been relocated to the Barney Carriage House inside Forest Park at 6:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The Mayor’s Office says the concert was moved due to wet ground conditions and weather.

The Trailer Trash concert was originally scheduled for August 26th but was postponed due to heat. Nearly all the concerts this summer were relocated to the Barney Carriage House due to weather.

This is the last free concert of the summer at Forest Park. Those attending the concert can enter Forest Park for free after 5:30 p.m. through the Sumner Avenue or Route 5 entrances.