Trails to connect Route 5 to Springdale Park in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A virtual forum is being held Wednesday for input along the Springdale corridor / Main Street improvement project.

Guests are invited to participate from 6:00 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14 via Zoom to take a look at the project and offer any feedback on the project to help improve the needs of the community.

Springdale Corridor-Main St Improvement Project Input Forum

The Springdale Corridor-Main Street Project is formally known at the CT River Pathway. The design is being conducted by Nitsch Engineering to provide a shared-use path connecting Route 5 to Springdale Park. The plan is have trail access for residents that includes access to recreational spaces and ongoing place-making efforts on Main Street.

“It is exciting to be addressing this key entry into the city and to ensure it is welcoming and utilized to its best use. I want to thank Cynthia Espinosa for her work on this project and the team at Nitsch Engineering. We look forward to engaging with the residents and businesses along this corridor to put the best plan forward for improvements.” said Aaron Vega, new Director of the Office of Planning and Economic Development.