Train fire in Monson caused by malfunction with locomotive equipment

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters spent hours extinguishing a train fire near Stafford Road in Monson Tuesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported, according to the Monson Fire Department. A Westcomm Reginal Dispatch alerted crews of the train fire at around 3:43 p.m. in the area of Stafford Road at Monson Sand and Gravel.

Due to its location, the train had to be moved two miles for crews to have full access to put out the fire. A malfunction with the locomotive’s equipment caused the fire, fire officials said.

Photo: Monson Fire Department

Photo: Monson Fire Department

Photo: Monson Fire Department

Photo: Monson Fire Department

Overall, it took crews four hours to fully extinguish the fire. The Stafford Fire Department provided mutual aid while the Monson Police Department assisted with traffic control.