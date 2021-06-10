Training exercises conducted at Barnes ANGB

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base is scheduled to conduct 24-hour training exercises Thursday through Saturday.

The National Guard wants to remind residents to not be alarmed, the Barnestormers will be training with simulated smoke, weapons fire, and explosions on and near the base.

There will also be an increase of flying of the F-15s during these days to prepare and train as many pilots and maintainers as possible.

The 104th Fighter Wing is trained to provide help and to protect the northeast United States from any airborne threat. They are always on call for an emergency response to include security, logistics, communications, firefighting, and medical support to the nation and Commonwealth of Massachusetts.