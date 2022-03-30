HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College (HCC) recognized the contributions of the transgender community with a flag raising on campus Monday.

March 31 is the International Transgender Day of Visibility. The annual commemoration celebrates the accomplishments of transgender and gender-nonconforming people and raises awareness about transgender issues.

“We are very excited today to be able to raise the flag in support of transgender individuals and to recognize the day of transgender visibility,” said HCC President Christina Royal. “At HCC, over the last several years, I’ve heard from many trans students who wanted us to do better. And a part of that work is really being able to meet students like we do, in all cases, across various identity groups, and to find ways as an institution to support them in the best way possible to ensure their success.”

Royal said that the college is working toward being a more trans-affirming place for students and staff. HCC recognizes students by their personal name and gender preference and is increasing the number of gender-neutral restrooms on campus.