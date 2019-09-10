Transportation found as largest barrier for local families in recent WIC audit

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An audit of the state’s nutrition program for Women, infants, and children, or WIC, found those in western Massachusetts face hurdles in getting their benefits.

The biggest barrier, transportation. The audit found that for those visiting some locations in western Massachusetts, public transportation wasn’t as convenient.

Some would have to make multiple bus transfers, sometimes with kids in tow, trying to get to service providers.

Editza Miro of Springfield told 22News that transportation is not covered with WIC benefits, making daily commutes hard.

“I had benefits, WIC, food stamps. It’s hard, especially a woman that has kids needs a lot of transportation,” said Miro. “Especially with babies. We need more buses. It’s not just simple stuff, it is everywhere.”

The audit found that some providers have requested permission to set up mobile sites to alleviate some of these transportation issues.