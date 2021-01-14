Transportation van donated to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Holyoke is receiving a donation from Bridgestone to ensure it can continue serving kids and families through the winter months.

The local club is one of 40 across the country that will receive part of a $500,000 gift from Bridgestone to ensure clubs have access to transportation.

According to a news release sent to 22News, dependable transportation has taken on a new meaning this year as clubs have largely addressed food insecurity and supported virtual learning needs by bringing resources directly to the families they serve.

The clubs received a van from Bridgestone to ensure kids could get safely to and from Club activities. This gift will ensure that the van and other Club vehicles can continue to be critical resources to the community.

“Our Driving Great Futures partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America works to help solve one of the biggest challenges kids and families face: getting to and from the Clubs safely each day,” Joe Venezia, President of Bridgestone Retail Operations said.