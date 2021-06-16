Trash fire extended to Springfield home extinguished by firefighters

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Springfield Fire Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters have put out a trash fire that extended to a nearby home Wednesday morning.

According to the fire department, the crew was able to extinguish the fire quickly but the outside of the home on Beech Street received some heavy exterior damage. In the photo shared by the department, most of the damage was on the front porch and the residents will be able to stay inside the home. No one was injured in the fire.

The Springfield Arson And Bomb Squad is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today