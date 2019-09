SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A small trash fire spread to a home in Springfield Sunday.

Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetrault told 22News that fire crews were called to a report of a trash bin on fire outside of a home at 34 Surrey Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The fire spread to the outside of the home causing some damage.

No injuries were reported.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad determined the cause of the fire to be improper disposal of smoking materials.